Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Revival To Return With New Episodes In October

For anyone wondering if Netflix’s recent revival of “Unsolved Mysteries” will be returning, that particular mystery has now been solved.
A cryptic tweet the streaming service issued on Wednesday offered a clue, hidden within a blurry photo of a forest full of trees.
Sharp-eyed fans who zoomed in to the bottom of the top panel could see a message in tiny type: “New mysteries: October 19.”
Look closely. Perhaps you can solve this mystery. #unsolvedmysteries #netflix https://t.co/JkGysRBJ9L
— Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) August 19, 2020
“In six new episodes, ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences,” noted Netflix in a subsequent announcement.
“Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases,” the announcement added. “Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of ‘Stranger Things’.”
A recent episode focusing on the unsolved 2004 death of Alonzo Brooks led to enough credible tips coming in that the case was reopened and Brooks’s body exhumed.