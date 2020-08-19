Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Revival To Return With New Episodes In October

For anyone wondering if Netflix’s recent revival of “Unsolved Mysteries” will be returning, that particular mystery has now been solved.

A cryptic tweet the streaming service issued on Wednesday offered a clue, hidden within a blurry photo of a forest full of trees.

Sharp-eyed fans who zoomed in to the bottom of the top panel could see a message in tiny type: “New mysteries: October 19.”