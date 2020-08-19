Gerard Butler And Morgan Brown Split After 6-Plus Years

Gerald Butler and Morgan Brown are no more.

Butler, 50, and Brown, a real estate developer and designer, split after six-and-a-half years together, as confirmed by People. The couple were first spotted together on a Malibu beach date in Sept. 2014. They were recently seen together in July grabbing groceries.

They dated on-and-off for a number of years, but seemed to rekindled their romance in July 2017. Butler has previously expressed interest in having children in the near future.

Butler and Brown have not addressed the split.