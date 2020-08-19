ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey Joined By Canada’s Favourite Designers And Contractors For HGTV Canada’s ‘Family Home Overhaul’

HGTV Canada will be paying it forward in the heartwarming, emotional new series, “Family Home Overhaul”, hosted by ET Canada’s own Cheryl Hickey

In each episode, Hickey will introduce viewers to a family that has been nominated by their community for giving back despite any hardships they’ve had to endure.

She’ll be joined by 14 of HGTV Canada’s top contractors and designers, who’ll pair up and then meet the family, who’ll take them on a tour of their home and explain what they need done to transform their property.

With the help of friends and neighbours, renovations will be customized to reflect each family’s unique needs.

Once work is completed, the family will return for the big reveal of their newly renovated home, surrounded by the community and reno team that made it happen.

“In the premiere episode, Kortney and Dave Wilson work with Cheryl Hickey to transform an issue filled house back to its prime for its deserving and fatigued family,” reads the synopsis of the first episode. “Homeowners Sarah and Kevin are the parents of two boys, Landon and Hayden. Twelve-year-old Landon has required round-the-clock care his whole life because of a rare developmental disorder. In spite of this challenging position, Sarah and Kevin are constantly giving to the community around them, including volunteering worldwide to train medical practitioners on the unique needs of child patients and coaching sports for disabled kids and adults. With the focus on Landon, maintenance on their generations-old home has been pushed aside for too long.”

“Family Home Overhaul” debuts Sunday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.

Plus, Drew and Jonathan Scott are also back this fall to “turn ordinary properties into extraordinary dream homes” in Canadian Original series “Property Brothers: Forever Home” returning August 31.