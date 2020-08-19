Rihanna, Shawn Mendes And More Sign Letter In Support Of California Police Reform Bills

Rihanna, Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion and more entertainment industry heavyweights are coming together in support of California’s new police reform legislation.

The petition, signed by hundreds of celebrities, urges the state to approve two bills addressing police accountability.

“While the killing of George Floyd inspired sustained outrage, protests, and reporting, the people of California have long understood the need to properly address the actions and accountability of police,” the letter says. “For too long, courts have undermined the intent of the State’s laws, allowing bad police officers to violate the rights of those they are meant to protect. In addition, a lack of transparency and a deficient recordation system has shielded officers who abuse their authority and tarnish the integrity of California’s law enforcement.”

It adds, “We can fix this.”

According to Variety, the first bill calls for the system to revoke a police officer’s certification upon criminal conviction or serious misconduct. The second will increase the transparency and reporting on the use of physical force incidents involving officers.

ASAP Ferg, Young the Giant, the Jonas Brothers, Meek Mill, Anderson .Paak, Death Cab for Cutie, Migos, Kehlani, Miguel, Ludwig Goransson, Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Richie Sambora, Journey, deadmau5, Aloe Blacc, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry are just some of the stars who signed the letter.

Sarah Paulson, Robert DeNiro, Lucy Hale, Zooey Deschanel, Cynthia Erivo, Josh Gad, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, Alyssa Milano and Debra Messing also signed.