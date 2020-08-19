Ellie Goulding Unveils Stunning New Music Video For ‘Love I’m Given’

Ellie Goulding just released a new music video for “Love I’m Given”, and it’s a stunner.

Goulding is featured entering the ring at a boxing gym during lockdown, with that fight footage interspersed with scenes of her posing in exquisite gowns.

The video for the single, taken from her new Brightest Blue album, sees Goulding team up with director Rianne White (who worked with Goulding on last year’s “Flux” video), along with director of production Rina Yang, whose credits include videos for Kelela, FKA Twigs and Bjork.

RELATED: Ellie Goulding Celebrates Her First New Album In Five Years

The video’s striking visuals, notes the announcement from her label, “aesthetically echoes the artwork of the dual-sided album, playing with the contrasting gold and blue artwork that Brightest Blue is presented in.”

“Love I’m Given”, explains Goulding, “is about accepting and being at peace with all the mistakes in your life and realizing you get the same love back you give out. The video represents the fight between calm and chaos. The Boxing ring is weirdly the place I feel the most pure and in control and the moments gold dress represent getting to a place of ultimate power when you know you are in the most powerful place you can be when you have that kind of revaluation about love and forgiveness.”

RELATED: Ellie Goulding Says Speaking About Climate Change Results In Her Losing ‘At Least A Thousand Followers’

Meanwhile, Goulding has a big gig coming up next week: “The Brightest Blue Experience” – a one-off exclusive pay-per-view that will be livestreamed from London’s iconic V&A (Victoria & Albert Museum) on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

In addition to tracks from the new album, Goulding will also perform fan favourites, accompanied by an ensemble of live musicians. She’ll also be joined by some special guests, to be revealed soon.