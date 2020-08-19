Report: Sony Enlists Olivia Wilde To Direct Upcoming Untitled Marvel Movie

Olivia Wilde is reportedly making some Marvel power moves.

Sony has enlisted the actress-turned-director for an upcoming Marvel film.

According to Deadline, the flick plans to be female-centred, with new Marvel characters introduced for the first time ever in the MCU.

While it’s not confirmed, it is rumoured that the story will focus on Spider-Woman.

The outlet also reports that Wilde almost passed on the project, but ultimately came around.

Wilde and her longtime collaborator, Katie Silberman, will write the script with Amy Pascal on as producer and Rachel O’Connor will executive produce.

The title of the film and cast have yet to be announced.