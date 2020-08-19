Kanye West Kisses Kim Kardashian In Video He Shares After Rumoured Marital Rift: ‘We’re Stepping Out On Faith’

Kanye West is showing his love for wife Kim Kardashian.

On Wednesday, the rapper/controversial presidential candidate tweeted a photo, taken with a fish-eye lens, of himself and Kardashian, apparently at one of his Sunday Service events.

In the video, the couple are seen walking toward each other as the choir sings in the background. When they finally meet, they share a sweet kiss.

“WE’RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH,” he wrote.

WE’RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH pic.twitter.com/Ak1sJmPz0o — ye (@kanyewest) August 19, 2020

Earlier this month, the couple and their children travelled to the Dominican Republic, with a source telling People that “the focus” of the trip was their marriage, following a rumoured rift over the comments West made during his presidential campaign kickoff rally.

“Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn’t her focus,” the source added. “She just wants to do what’s best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what’s best for them.”