Orlando Bloom Shares What He Knows About Amazon’s ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series: ‘It’s Not A Remake’

Orlando Bloom famously played Legolas the elf in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, and he’s now sharing some intel on Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming “LOTR” series.

Bloom is no stranger to Amazon, given that his series “Carnival Row” airs on the streaming service. In a new interview with Collider, the 43-year-old actor revealed that he had the opportunity to speak with a producer on the series.

“I had a few questions for him to begin with… and then I was like, ‘You know, I don’t need to know any more’,” he said.

“It’s not, obviously, it’s not a remake. It’s actually not based on ‘The Fellowship’ or any of that. So I think it could be really, really interesting from that perspective,” Bloom said of the project, which has a reported budget of a whopping $500 million — $250 million of which went to purchasing the rights.

“I remember being on set with Peter Jackson and him saying, ‘Can you imagine the day when they do a remake of this movie?’ And I was like [registers look of astonishment]. And then of course here we are, 20 years later, but it’s not a remake,” Bloom continued.

“’The Lord Of The Rings’ is a title for a world. But I think it’s going to be interesting from that perspective — because if it was a remake I would be like, ‘Are you going to take us back into Hobbiton?’” he said, adding that “it’s different what’s coming and I think that’s a good thing.”

The entire hour-long interview can be viewed in the video below.