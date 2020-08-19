Beyoncé’s Mom Shares Throwback Photo Of 9-Year-Old Singer Playing African Queen In Dance Performance: ‘Could That Have Sparked Something?’

Now that Beyoncé is paying tribute to her African heritage in her new Disney+ visual album “Black Is King”, the singer’s mother weighed in with a sweet throwback photo indicating the project may have been in the works even longer than fans thought.

On Wednesday, Tina Knowles-Lawson took to Instagram to share side-by-side photos of her daughter.

On the left, a photo of Beyoncé at age 9, “when she played an African queen in a production with her dance troupe!” she wrote in the caption.

Right next to that photo was a more recent one, of Queen Bey wearing a similar outfit for the “Black Is King” shoot.

“Could that have sparked something?” she asked.

Prior to the debut of “Black Is King”, Beyoncé appeared on “Good Morning America” to discuss her latest project.

“I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors and actors and creatives from all over the world to reimagine the story of the ‘Lion King’. The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings, and raw talent,” she explained.

“But it all started in my backyard, so from my house to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyons it was truly a journey to bring this film to life and my hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word ‘Black’, which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me,” she continued.

“‘Black Is King’ means Black is regal and rich in history and purpose and image,” she concluded. “I hope you all love it. I hope you enjoy it and I hope you all see it tonight.”