The United States Postal Service doesn’t typically make headlines, but that has not been the case within the past few weeks as Trump-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been undertaking sweeping changes that have led mail delivery to slow to a snail’s pace.

Critics of DeJoy have been alleging the moves — including removing mail-sorting machines — are nothing more than a last-ditch gambit to create chaos with mail-in voting ahead of the upcoming presidential election, with polls indicating challenger Joe Biden holds a decisive lead over incumbent Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, legendary singer and Oscar-winning actress Cher is ready to do her part.

Insisting that she’s “no[t] kidding,” she tweeted, “COULD I VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE!?”

While her heart was clearly in the right place, apparently it’s not so easy to volunteer with the USPS.

In a followup tweet, Cher revealed that she called two post offices in Malibu to offer her assistance to get the mail out.

“They were polite,” she wrote, noting that she was passed along to a supervisor — who shut her down.

“I Called & Said Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know if you ever take Volunteers!?” she wrote.

Unfortunately, she was told that they would need her fingerprints and a background check first.

CNN contacted a USPS spokesperson about Cher’s tweets, who confirmed that the Postal Service doesn’t accept volunteers.

“But there are many opportunities for employment at the Postal Service, including seasonal hiring,” the spokesperson added, including a link to current job openings.