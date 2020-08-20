Zendaya Shares Update On Where They’re At With Filming ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

Zendaya gave an update on “Euphoria” season 2 as she chatted to guest host Ben Platt on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The actress, who recently earned an Emmy nomination for playing Rue in the hit show, said of where they’re at now in terms of filming the next season: “We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season two that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want while also still being really safe.”

RELATED: Zendaya Says Her Anxiety ‘Stems From The Pressure I Put On Myself’

Like everything else, “Euphoria” production was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We might end up doing a little bridge episode,” she continued. “An episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something — because we also miss ‘Euphoria’ as the people who create it, too — and give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into a season two.”

RELATED: Vivica A. Fox Wants Zendaya To Play Her Daughter In ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’

Zendaya shared, “I’m just waiting like the rest of us.”

The star also revealed how she found out about her Emmy nom and how she feels about the upcoming ceremony being virtual.

See more in the clip above.