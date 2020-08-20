Mariska Hargitay Shares Important Message About Sexual Assault In DNC 2020 Speech

Mariska Hargitay spoke about sexual violence across the U.S. during an appearance on Night 3 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention Wednesday.

The “Law & Order: SVU” actress, 56, said: “When I started doing research to play Detective Olivia Benson on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ over 20 years ago, I was shocked to find out how many people, including children, experience physical or sexual abuse.

“The statistics fuelled my resolve, and I committed myself to the movement to end this violence.”

RELATED: Billie Eilish Performs ‘My Future’ During DNC, Says Trump Is ‘Destroying Our Country’

Hargitay appeared alongside the CEO and president of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence Ruth Glenn, who urged Congress to “reauthorize and enhance” the Violence Against Women Act, which then-Senator Joe Biden wrote and introduced in 1990.

Hargitay then spoke about her organization Joyful Heart Foundation, whose mission is to heal, educate, and empower survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Belts Out Powerful Performance Of ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ During DNC Night 3

The star continued, “I created the Joyful Heart Foundation to help survivors heal and to change the way our society responds to sexual violence.

“The vice-president has worked tirelessly by our side to end the backlog of hundreds of thousands of untested rape kits. And our work will continue because testing kits not only makes our country safer, but it sends a vital message to survivors that what happened to them matters.”