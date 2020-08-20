Kirsten Dunst Doesn’t Get Why She’s Part Of Kanye West’s ‘2020 Vision’

Kirsten Dunst wants to know why she’s included in this narrative.

This week, Kanye West, who is still campaigning for the U.S. presidency, shared an image of his “2020 Vision”.

His collage included photos of diverse people, including a still of Dunst from the film “The Virgin Suicides”. Seeing the image on Wednesday night, Dunst tweeted back:

What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) August 20, 2020

West has not yet responded with an explanation of Dunst’s inclusion in his vision for 2020, though many on Twitter had responses.

