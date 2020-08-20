Kirsten Dunst Doesn’t Get Why She’s Part Of Kanye West’s ‘2020 Vision’

By Corey Atad.

Kirsten Dunst, Kanye West. Photo: CP Images
Kirsten Dunst, Kanye West. Photo: CP Images

Kirsten Dunst wants to know why she’s included in this narrative.

This week, Kanye West, who is still campaigning for the U.S. presidency, shared an image of his “2020 Vision”.

RELATED: Kanye West Met With Jared Kushner As Rapper Eyes 2020 Election Spot

His collage included photos of diverse people, including a still of Dunst from the film “The Virgin Suicides”. Seeing the image on Wednesday night, Dunst tweeted back:

 

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West At The Return Of His Sunday Service In Wyoming

West has not yet responded with an explanation of Dunst’s inclusion in his vision for 2020, though many on Twitter had responses.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP