Keith Urban Surprises Tenille Townes & Riley Green With ACM New Artist Awards

Tenille Townes and Riley Green just received the best news from the one and only Keith Urban.

Earlier this morning, Green and Townes were each surprised by the country superstar as he announced they had been named the New Female Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year for the upcoming ACM Awards.

Each of the singers was expecting a Zoom meeting with their respective teams when Urban unexpectedly appeared on-screen.

The other nominees for New Male Artist were Cody Johnson, Jordan Davis, Morgan Wallen and Russell Dickerson. While, the other New Female Artist nominees were Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, and Lindsay Ell.

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will broadcast on Wednesday, September 16, after the original April 5 date was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.