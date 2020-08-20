Darci Lynne Returns To ‘AGT’ Stage To Belt Out Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ With A New Friend

Former “America’s Got Talent” winner Darci Lynne Farmer returned to the stage Wednesday for an epic performance.

Ventriloquist and singer Farmer, 15, brought out a special friend — Ivan — “with an eye” on the latest episode.

Ivan and I have been practicing for months to hit the @AGT stage tonight! He’ll never admit to @SofiaVergara Sofia or @heidiklum that he had some butterflies in his stomach knowing Petunia was watching😉#AGT pic.twitter.com/uWPAGbBneH — Darci Lynne (@ItsDarciLynne) August 20, 2020

She made jokes about how much of a ladies’ man he was, flirting with Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, before belting out Justin Bieber’s “Baby” in an Australian accent.

The teenager was also shocked to learn a familiar face was Ivan’s ex-girlfriend.

Farmer was the winner of season 12 of the NBC competition show and the runner-up of the first season of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”.

She also recently launched her new YouTube series “The Spin with Darci Lynne”.