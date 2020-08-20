Darci Lynne Returns To ‘AGT’ Stage To Belt Out Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ With A New Friend

By Becca Longmire.

Former “America’s Got Talent” winner Darci Lynne Farmer returned to the stage Wednesday for an epic performance.

Ventriloquist and singer Farmer, 15, brought out a special friend — Ivan — “with an eye” on the latest episode.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: See Which Five Acts Are Moving Forward After Second Night Of Live Quarter-Finals

She made jokes about how much of a ladies’ man he was, flirting with Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, before belting out Justin Bieber’s “Baby” in an Australian accent.

The teenager was also shocked to learn a familiar face was Ivan’s ex-girlfriend.

Farmer was the winner of season 12 of the NBC competition show and the runner-up of the first season of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Give Daneliya Tuleshova A Standing Ovation For Performance Of Harry Styles’ ‘Sign Of The Times’

She also recently launched her new YouTube series “The Spin with Darci Lynne”.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP