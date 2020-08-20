‘Selling Sunset’ Star Mary Fitzgerald Says Co-Stars Need To Do ‘Less B***hing’ About Her

Mary Fitzgerald is the “office favourite” on “Selling Sunset” and she think people should just deal with it.

The star of Netflix’s reality series is on the latest episode of the podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef”, and she gets candid about the show, real estate during COVID, and a whole lot more.

“Well, we’ve been able to show properties,” she says despite the pandemic. “They consider real estate an essential business. And so Romain and I both have been very, very busy. He does construction and he’s a project manager for all of the remodels that we do for our clients. And then I’ve been showing properties. I’m in three escrows, like, wrote four additional offers. It’s been really crazy.”

Talking about her co-star Christine Quinn, Fitzgerald reveals they have not been in touch lately.

“We’ve just grown apart. I mean, I love her. I’ll always wish her the best, but we’ve just kind of grown apart and it just feels like right now we’re on kind of different paths,” she says. “Since we had finished filming, I haven’t really seen her. She hasn’t come into the office that much. And then Corona has kind of kept everyone out of the office. I still go in and Jason and I still go in, but a lot of people are taking it very seriously, but we just wear masks and gloves and we’re fine.”

She adds that because she’s doesn’t keep track of the news surrounding her and her co-stars, there’s been even more distance between her and Quinn.

“I did an interview the other day and she was like, ‘Wait, what do you think about what Christine just said about you?’ and I’m like, ‘Well, I didn’t know she said anything about me, but I don’t need to know.’ I was like, ‘I’ll comment from my point of view. I don’t need to know about what anyone else was saying,” Fitzgerald says.

Asked about getting special treatment from her bosses, Fitzgerald responds, “Everyone says that. I’m like, I don’t even know how this came about. All my clients are my clients. I think there’s one person I’m working with right now, and there’s like eight people like that I am doing deals with and stuff right now. So there’s one person that Jason gave me like a long time ago. And then I’ve worked with them on that. So now I’m selling their condo and they’re buying a new house.”

Fitzgerald adds, “I build up my own clientele but I work harder than literally anyone in the office, including Jason. ‘Cos Jason has three assistants. I work nonstop. I get my deals myself. And I don’t know if the girls spent more time working and less b***hing about what they think is happening with all my deals. I don’t know.“