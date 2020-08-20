Holland Taylor Reveals Why She And Sarah Paulson Went Public With Their Relationship Despite Being A Private Person

Holland Taylor opens up about her relationship with Sarah Paulson in a new interview with The Advocate.

The 77-year-old and Paulson, 45, confirmed they were dating in 2015.

Taylor says, when asked why that was the right time for her to reveal she was in a relationship with a woman, “Well, I’m a very private person, just generally. I would be no matter what my life was, but I was not private in the sense of hiding. I lived my life in public. I think I was about 29 or 30 when I had my first relationship with a woman, but I didn’t talk about it per se. It would never have occurred to me to talk about my personal life in an interview anyway.

“When I started to be known, it was just a subject that never came up in a sense that no one would ask me. I don’t know why no one would ask me, but they didn’t. And I don’t know what I would have said. It’s so funny. I can’t really remember any anxiety about that. I had not been in a relationship for a very long time.”

Taylor adds of Paulson, “The relationship with Sarah became so public because she’s an enormous star and I was somewhat well known.

“It became a news event and so I wasn’t going to deny it. Do you see what I’m saying? Other relationships that I had have not been with famous people. No other relationship I had would become a news event in that sense. When once that happened, there was no way not to just speak about it.”

Taylor says she is not a fan of labels and keeping her sexuality a secret: “I’m more free talking about my personal life now because people do speak very personally in interviews. But when I was younger, I didn’t have a big public marriage or relationship with children and a big public life. I just lived my life normally. I wasn’t behind closed doors.

“Well, if you said, ‘What is your sexuality?’ I’d say I’m gay,” the actress says of her sexual identification. “I really don’t like the definitions. I just feel like I’m a person. It’s not the major defining thing of my life. It’s not defining. I’m a human being. That’s defining.”