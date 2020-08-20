Pharrell And Jay-Z To Release New Collaboration ‘Entrepreneur’ On Friday

Jay-Z, Pharrell. Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Pharrell and Jay-Z have a new song on the way all about Black success.

The song, titled “Entrepreneur”, will be released on Friday in conjunction with Pharrell’s new TIME cover package, “The New American Revolution”.

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country, to begin with,” Williams tells TIME. “Especially as someone of colour, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages.”

“How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?” Pharrell asks.

Pharrell hopes the song will communicate the effectiveness of solidarity.

“When you have successful beehive-type communities where you can circulate money within your community, it makes a huge difference,” he says. “They keep saying the American Dream is about the house and picket fence, the wife and two kids.”

“Come on — let’s be honest. It’s always boiled down to money and an opportunity,” Pharrell concludes. “The song is trying to communicate that when we stick together, treat each other better and welcome each other, there’s more money and more opportunity for everyone.”

Here is a sample of the song’s lyrics:

“Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?” Jay-Z raps in reference to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. “For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs.”