Angelina Jolie’s Lawyer Says Actress Just Wants ‘Fair Trial’ In Heated Divorce Proceedings With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is looking to settle things fairly.

In recent weeks, the divorce case between her and ex Brad Pitt has become heated as the “Wanted” star filed a request to have the present judge in the proceedings removed.

In her request, Jolie alleged the judge “failed to make timely mandatory disclosures of ongoing business and professional relationships between himself” and Pitt’s attorneys related to other divorce cases.

Pitt noted in response that Jolie “has never objected to [their judge’s] continued involvement in this proceeding until now.”

The actor’s filing said, “Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution.”

In a new statement to Us Weekly, Jolie’s lawyer Samantha Bley DeJean said, “All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favours extended to either side.”

The lawyer added, “The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there’s transparency and impartiality.”

In her new filing, Jolie states that she “made a simple inquiry. When that inquiry revealed a failure to adhere to clear ethical rules, she immediately raised the issue. Until three weeks ago, she had no idea what had been going on behind her back. By contrast‚ Pitt’s counsel was fully aware of what was happening and presumably knew the rules requiring disclosure but remained silent and did not suggest to Judge Ouderkirk that he should be disclosing. Any gamesmanship has been by Pitt.”

Jolie and Pitt, who share six children together, split in 2016 after two years of marriage. The couple’s custody trial is set to begin in October.