‘The Crown’ Season 4 Release Date Revealed, Netflix Unveils New Teaser

A new season 4 teaser for “The Crown” has been released.

Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth II, with her voiceover saying in the clip: “Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail.”

NEWS: The Crown S4 arrives on 15 November. Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2CEH8m2XuO — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 20, 2020

The teaser also introduces Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin, and the first female prime minister of the U.K. Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson.

The upcoming season, which will launch on Netflix November 15, is set to include Diana’s transition from private citizen to public figure, as well as recreating her famous 1981 wedding to Prince Charles.

Imelda Staunton will take over as Her Majesty for season 5 and 6, while Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip; Lesley Manville will take over as Princess Margaret, and Elizabeth Debicki will take on the role of Princess Diana.