The Space Race Blasts Off In ‘The Right Stuff’ Miniseries Trailer

Strap in for the adventure of a lifetime.

On Thursday, Disney+ debuted the trailer for the new original miniseries “The Right Stuff”, based on the classic nonfiction book by Tom Wolfe about the early days of the space race in the 1950s and ’60s.

The eight-episode series pulls back the curtain on America’s first astronauts, how they trained for their big mission, their personal dramas, and more.



“Produced for National Geographic by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Warner Bros. Television, ‘The Right Stuff’ takes a clear-eyed look at America’s first ‘reality show’, when ambitious astronauts and their families became instant celebrities in a competition of money, fame, and immortality,” the official description reads.

Wolfe’s book was previously adapted as an acclaimed 1983 film by Philip Kaufman.

The series stars Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, James Lafferty, Aaron Staton, Michael Trotter, and Micah Stock.

“The Right Stuff” premieres Oct. 9 on Disney+.