Maisie Williams ‘Happy’ With Her ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending: ‘I Just Couldn’t Be Happier’

Many “Game of Thrones” fans were left unsatisfied with the final season of “Game of Thrones”, but Maisie Williams was happy with Arya Stark’s character arc.

Williams dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday and shared her thoughts on the final episode.

“I was so happy with my ending, and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life,” the actress shared. “I just couldn’t be happier with it.”

Williams is also relieved to no longer have to worry about spoilers.

“It is so nice,” Williams said. “I used to walk down the street, and every single person that would recognize me, the only thing they’d ever want to know is, ‘Tell me what happens to the next season,’ ‘Did Jon Snow really die?’ ‘Are you going to be blind forever?!’”

“All of these things that I just couldn’t talk about,” she continued. “Now, I guess people actually just ask me like, ‘What did you think of the final season?’”

Fellow “GoT” star Charles Dance previously sided with fans who were unhappy with the series finale.