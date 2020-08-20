Kevin Costner And Diane Lane Lead Family-Cult Drama ‘Let Him Go’

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane star as a couple attempting to rescue their grandson from the clutches of a powerful matriarch in “Let Him Go”.

Following the death of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and wife Margaret (Lane), set out from their ranch in Montana to track down their only grandchild who has fallen into the clutches of Blanche Weboy (“Phantom Thread” Oscar nominee Lesley Manville), the matriarch of the dangerous family. When their son’s widow goes off the grid with their grandchild, the Blackledges soon learn the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go.

The drama is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Larry Watson and co-stars Booboo Stewart and Jeffrey Donovan.

“Let Him Go” will be released on November 6.