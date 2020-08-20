Tristan Thompson Asks Khloe Kardashian To Move Into His L.A. Home With Daughter True In ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

Tristan Thompson offers Khloe Kardashian a place to stay in the latest “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” teaser.

The new season is set to launch September 17, and a recent trailer shows Kardashian worrying about finding a place for her and their two-year-old daughter True while work is done on her house.

“You’re gonna have to pick up and move and then you’re gonna have to relocate…” Thompson reasons, before saying: “I think, you know, I have my house in L.A. I’d love for you and True to stay there as long as you guys need to. And I’ll give you guys the keys and you can go party on—you, True and whoever else,” before joking: “Don’t get any ideas now, okay?”

“No guys?” Kardashian teases, as Thompson insists the only guys stepping foot on the property will be him and his best friend Savas Oguz.

Kardashian admits that’s “really nice” of him to offer but questions what will happen when the NBA season ends.

Thompson says he could always find a place, as Kardashian insists: “You’re not getting an apartment so I can stay in your house. That’s insane.”

“Mi casa, su casa,” the Canadian basketball pro responds. “Who knows? You could just live there forever…”

“Stop it,” the reality TV star responds. “It’s not happening. Oh, my God.”

The video comes not long after a source told ET that the pair were back together.

“Khloe is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True,” the insider says, adding that Kardashian is aware that the decision will likely be met with criticism from her fans and others in her life.

“Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart,” the source continues. “Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another.”

Thompson was involved in two different cheating scandals while dating Kardashian in the past. The first happened just days before she gave birth to True in 2018.

In early 2019, the sportsman hit headlines again after being unfaithful to Kardashian, this time with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.