Terry Bradshaw Documents ‘Crazy’ Quarantine Life In New ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ Teaser

Terry Bradshaw is a NFL legend, sportscaster and now, reality star.

In a brand new teaser for the upcoming docuseries, “The Bradshaw Bunch”, Bradshaw and his hilarious family are dealing with quarantine life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You never know what’s gonna happen in life,” Bradshaw says in the trailer. “The one thing you can always count on is family.”

The new series will see Bradshaw in various hilarious outfits like cut-off shorts and cowboy boots, a wig and even a unicorn outfit.

“I am going quarantine crazy,” he declares.

But as his daughters, Rachel, Erin and stepdaughter Lacey, claim, “Having Terry Bradshaw as your dad is crazy.”

“The Bradshaw Bunch” premieres Sept. 17.