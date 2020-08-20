Netflix Is ‘Deeply Sorry’ For ‘Inappropriate’ Movie Poster Sexualizing Children

Netflix is clicking the undo button for their rollout of “Cuties”.

The streaming service is preparing for its premiere of the well-received French-language. “Mignonnes”, as its known in France, follows an 11-year-old girl who joins a group of dancers at her school.

The film explores topics of the girl’s own feminity in contrast to her mother’s values. The French film was applauded for its sensitive handling of the subject matter, but Netflix’s new poster is definitely not being praised.

Photo: Netflix

Netflix was shunned for sexualizing little girls in its poster for “Cuties”. The streaming giant has since apologized and altered the promotional material.

“We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for ‘Cuties’. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance,” Netflix said in a statement published by Deadline. “We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

The film premieres September 9 on Netflix.