Trey Songz Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ‘None Of That Happened’

By Corey Atad.

Trey Songz. Photo: JA/Everett Collection/CP Images
Trey Songz is pushing back against allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

During an episode of the “No Jumper” podcast this week, a woman identified as Aliza claimed that Songz urinated on her without her consent during a sexual encounter and then would not allow her to exit the room, Billboard reported.

“he already got mad at me for like talking about it … But every b***h I talk to about him says the same s**t. And he’s psycho like he took my phone and my purse away for like a whole day. Held them over the balcony and was like, ‘B***h, if you try to leave, I’ll drop this s**t,” Aliza said.

Songz responded to the allegation in a tweet on Thursday, denying the claims and suggesting that the woman is seeking to “destroy” his life.

In follow-up tweets, the musician referenced allegations of sexual assault from an unnamed woman from Georgia earlier this year over an alleged incident at a Miami nightclub in 2018.

Sharing private messages between the two, Songz suggested the woman was going after him so he would pay for her therapy and schooling.

