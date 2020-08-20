‘Ellen’ Staff Members To Receive More Work Perks, Are Told ‘Don’t Be Afraid’ Following ‘Toxic Workplace’ Reports

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” workers will receive several new perks following ongoing claims it’s been a “toxic” place to work, it’s been reported.

According to Variety, staffers will now “receive five paid days off to use at their discretion, birthdays off, and paid time for doctors appointments and family matters,” a source said.

The news was said to have been delivered by senior producers Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner Monday at a virtual town hall.

DeGeneres also apologized to employees for “months of damaging reports and accused on-set toxicity that occurred ‘on her watch,'” another insider said.

Variety claimed a WarnerMedia spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Sources said DeGeneres’ apology and the perks have “improved morale” this week.

A human resources executive provided by “Ellen” distributor WarnerMedia is said to have already begun work and has attended several zoom meetings, another source shared.

Connelly and Lassner reportedly urged staff members “don’t be afraid” during the call, with sources saying it was in reference to communication about workplace issues, circumstances surrounding the pandemic and rumours that no one should make eye contact with DeGeneres, which the talk-show host has denied.

A source said DeGeneres breaking her silence meant a lot to employees, telling the publication: “It was important to know what and how much she knew. Because many of us really believe in her.”

ET Canada has contacted DeGeneres’ rep for comment.

The latest news comes after a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to ET Canada earlier this week that “Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman have parted ways” with the show.

Glavin and Leman were both executive producers and Norman a co-executive producer.

Warner Bros. has started an investigation into the issues brought forward by current and past staff members.