Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion To Give Away $1M Following Success Of ‘WAP’

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are joining forces once again.

Just days after the duo made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, Cardi and Megan are partnering with Cash App to give away $1 million on Twitter.

“Y’all made #WAP amazing!! We’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. Tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the money,” Cardi tweeted.

y'all made #WAP amazing!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $. drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty pic.twitter.com/g52Hiep94k — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 19, 2020

Megan added, “To all everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! We’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars. How can some money help you or a woman you know right now?”

To all everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars. how can some $ help you or a woman you know right now? drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty pic.twitter.com/OF2Y5v3UQx — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 19, 2020

The giveaway ends Sept. 26.