Katy Perry Performs Acoustic Version Of New Song ‘What Makes A Woman’

Katy Perry will certainly put a Smile on your face with this acoustic version of “What Makes A Woman”.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Cast Set To Return For Season 19,

Perry dropped the new single, plus an acoustic live performance of the song, on Thursday. “What Makes A Woman” appears on the singer’s upcoming sixth studio album, Smile.

The song is dedicated to Perry’s soon-to-be-born daughter. Perry, 35, emphasizes this by touching her baby belly at various points throughout the acoustic performance.

RELATED: Katy Perry Gives Sneak Peek At Baby’s Nursery

Perry drops Smile on August 28 through Capitol Records.