Oprah Winfrey Shares Update On The Future Of ‘O Magazine’

Oprah Winfrey updated fans on O, The Oprah Magazine in a new video.

Winfrey shared from her Santa Barbara home the latest details regarding the publication, which has been up and running for 20 years: “There’s been a lot of chatter and a lot of speculation about O, The Magazine, ending.

“I want you to know it’s not ending. It’s evolving. Because after 20 years of covers, I think it’s time. And I also think it’s a good thing. None of us were meant to stay the same. We evolve with the times.”

The monthly print edition of the magazine will end with the December 2020 issue but Winfrey assured fans they’d still publish at least four special print editions a year.

The much-loved star then confirmed that in 2021 they’d be expanding the brand digitally.

The caption on her Instagram post included, “We’re still cooking up big ideas, but as soon as we are ready to share more, you’re going to hear it from Oprah first. In the meantime, we hope you will join us in this new chapter as we continue to evolve together and keep striving for our best life.”