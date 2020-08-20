Olivia Colman And Helena Bonham Carter Recall Meeting Real-Life Royals

Before they played royals on “The Crown”, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter got to meet their real-life counterparts.

During a tell-all interview with Variety, the actresses shared their stories of meeting the royals that they would one day portray.

Colman met Queen Elizabeth in 2014, just a few years before she would take over the role from Claire Foy for season 3 of the hit Netflix series at an event for the film industry at Windsor Palace.

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Season 4 Release Date Revealed, Netflix Unveils New Teaser

According to the Oscar winner, 46, she didn’t know the royal matriarch would be at the event.

“Suddenly we looked around the corner like, ‘Oh f—.’ This man in epaulets was telling us what to do, ‘Just a little bow, don’t overdo it,’ and sort of scuffled us forward,” Colman said. “So you might just meet your royal highness and just keep moving, keep moving because she had hundreds of people to get through. And that was it.”

For Carter, her meeting with Princess Margaret was slightly different.

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Creator Reveals Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Covered On The Show

The star, 54, met Margaret just years before her death in 2002.

“She was very small and I went up to her and she kind of knew who I was because she knew my uncle very well. She said, ‘Oh, Helena yes, you are getting better at acting,’” Carter recalled. “And I just thought that is so inimitably her, which was basically a compliment put-down… No, it wasn’t really a compliment, was it?”

Colman and Carter will return to “The Crown” for season 4 this fall before passing their roles on to Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth) and Leslie Manville (Princess Margaret).

“The Crown” returns to Netflix on Nov. 15.