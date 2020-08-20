‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Once Had A Throuple With John Mayer And Stacie Adams

Three was not a crowd for John Mayer.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay said that she and “The Hills” alum Stacie Adams were once in a throuple with heartthrob singer John Mayer. For the uninitiated, a “throuple” is a relationship with three members. This throuple came about shortly after Mayer’s split from Jennifer Aniston.

“I was living with Stacie at the time. [We hung out] for about six months,” Shay told Heather Rae Young’s “Flashbacks” podcast. “We would go to his house in Calabasas, or Hidden Hills, whatever it’s called. It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on.

“There was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention,” she continued. By the end, however, Adams was getting more of Mayer’s attention. “I was like, ‘Wait, I brought you into this and now you’re getting more attention than I’m getting.’ And even after he and I stopped talking, they continued talking.”

The two reality stars had a falling out once their throuple concluded.

“[Stacie and I] had a year of an awkward friendship falling out but then came full circle a year later,” Shay said. “It was just a big jealousy thing. She was getting everything I wanted and was, like, working for and she just got it handed to her.”

Mayer’s famous exes include Cameron Diaz, Jessica Simpson, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.