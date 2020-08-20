‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman Does A Crazy Good Drew Barrymore Spoof

Chloe Fineman does a mean Drew Barrymore.

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” star took to Instagram on Wednesday to spoof Barrymore’s “Beauty Junkie” video series.

“It is week one hundred million seven of quarantine,” Fineman began, incorporating a slight lisp to better impersonate Barrymore. “But I am so excited! I have good news! I am spreading joy! Beauty Junkie Week.”

“Sometimes I’ll want to give my throat a spa experience,” Fineman continued, pitching her “recently discovered” “total game-changer” of a product called water.

The video was all in good fun. Fineman, a self-described Barrymore fan, said, “I’m obsessed with her?” Honestly, who isn’t?!”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturday, August 22, at 11:29 p.m. ET on Global. “Star Wars” lead Adam Driver serves as host alongside musical guest Halsey.