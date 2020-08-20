Rachael Leigh Cook Falls In Love With Damon Wayans Jr. In Netflix’s ‘Love Guaranteed’

Netflix has another rom-com coming our way.

The new trailer for Netflix’s “Love Guaranteed” stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. as a lawyer and client who fall in love.

Per the official synopsis, “Earnest, hard-working lawyer Susan (Cook) has taken one too many pro bono cases. To save her small law firm, Susan begrudgingly takes a high-paying, high-profile case from Nick (Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees users will find love. But Susan and Nick soon find themselves in the middle of a media storm, and as the case heats up, so do their feelings for each other, which could jeopardize everything.”

Heather Graham also stars in the upcoming flick.

“Love Guaranteed” premieres Sept. 3 on Netflix.