Conan Gray Releases Sensual New Video For ‘Heather’

By Corey Atad.

Conan Gray is becoming his crush’s crush.

On Thursday, the singer debuted the intimate new music video for his single “Heather”.

RELATED: Ellie Goulding Unveils Stunning New Music Video For ‘Love I’m Given’

In the video, sensual images of Gray with another woman slowly shift to Gray becoming the other woman.

“When I was in high school, I had a crush on the same one person all four years. But that one person did not love me back, instead my crush liked a girl named Heather,” Gray says of the visual. “Heather was gentle and beautiful, inside and out. She was warm like a summer day, and had so many friends. sShe was soft and so easily lovable— everything I am not.”

RELATED: Shawn Hook Debuts ‘Holding On To You’ Music Video

He continues, “The ‘Heather’ video is my way of becoming all of the things that I envy about Heather. I would’ve done anything to be like her. Wear the right pretty clothes and act the right effortless way. Reject all the things that made me who I am. Anything to be loved back by the person I loved. Anything to be their first choice. The slow transformation throughout the video was made to represent the feminine and masculine traits I constantly switched between in order to become who I knew my crush would like. Somebody soft and sweet. somebody like Heather.”

Gray made a mark earlier this year when his song “Maniac” was named among “The 50 Best Songs of 2020 (So Far)” by Billboard.

Click to View Gallery

The 12 Best Music Videos of the Decade
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP