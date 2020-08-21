Blackbear Says Meaning Of New Album ‘Everything Means Nothing’ Is ‘Be Yourself And Don’t Feel Weird’

There really is a meaning behind blackbear’s new album everything means nothing.

Today is the day that blackbear drops his fifth studio album. The popular artist caught up with ET Canada to discuss the project, the birth of his son, his love for Mac Miller and working with Machine Gun Kelly and Dennis Rodman.

As blackbear explains, “everything means nothing to me is looking around your life and finding your real hit records. The real hit records are family, friends and gratitude.”

RELATED: Shawn Hook Debuts ‘Holding On To You’ Music Video

“You can’t bring anything with you after you die. I don’t want to say life is meaningless, but nothing really matters too much,” he elaborates. “Be yourself and don’t feel weird.”

Meanwhile, blackbear and his girlfriend, Michele Matur, welcomed their first child on Jan. 26. The “hot girl bummer” singer mulls on how the birth of Midnight Thomas Musto has influenced his music.

“It would be weird to say it has not. Maybe it has. I’ve grown up a lot this past year,” blackbear says. “My son is 7-months now. Maybe there is a level of maturity. Hopefully, my fans grow up with me.”

“I know a lot of people started listening to me when they were 13 or 14-years-old. Now they’re in college,” he adds. “It’s like fans of Mac Miller… His music totally changed from K.I.D.S. up until he died. I think his fans moved along with him so I strive to be like Mac in that way.”

In celebration of the 2020 NBA playoffs, blackbear also reflects on his song “Dennis Rodman”. He released the song in 2017 with Mansionz cohort Mike Posner, and the track actually features Rodman himself.

RELATED: Katy Perry Drops New Carnival-Themed ‘Smile’ Music Video

“We didn’t really talk about basketball,” blackbear says of hanging with the legendary basketball player. “Dennis really likes to talk about nostalgic times. ‘You know I was married to Madonna, right?’ He just says the craziest stuff. We got to walk down Venice Pier.”

“The fame that man has. People basically faint when they see him,” he laughs. “They’re like, ‘It’s D-D-D-De-Denn-Denni,’ they can’t even get his name out. It’s insane to be around such a legendary person. He has a lot of wisdom, for sure. A lot of experience in the game of life.”

On Aug. 21, blackbear drops his fifth studio album, everything means nothing. It boasts the new single, “if i were u” with Lauv.