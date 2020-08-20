Kane Brown Drops Video For ‘Be Like That’ Featuring Swae Lee & Khalid

Kane Brown just released his latest music video, and he’s brought along some friends.

RELATED: Kane Brown Drops A New Version Of His Hit Single ‘Cool Again’ Featuring Nelly

On Thursday, the country singer debuted the video for “Be Like That”, featuring Swae Lee and Khalid.

The video begins with Brown in front of a classic dive-in diner, happily singing lyrics like, “I might be better on my own/I hate you blowing up my phone.”

RELATED: Kane Brown Reveals Police Came After He Was Lost In His Backyard For 7 Hours

He’s then joined by Lee, who sings from inside an empty swimming pool, followed by Khalid at a 1940s-style motel.

“Be Like That” was first released on July 10, rocketing up the Top 40 radio charts.