Courteney Cox Dominates Jennifer Aniston In Playful Game Of Pool

Looks like Monica Geller is back to her competitive ways.

Courteney Cox and former “Friends” co-star Jennifer Aniston got together recently and played a fun game of pool.

In an adorable clip shared on Cox’s Instagram, the longtime pals competed against each other and Cox killed the game.

With “Hamilton”‘s “My Shot” playing in the background, Cox sunk every one of her shots.

But Aniston didn’t do so well.

Following Cox’s impressive run, Aniston tried her hand and epically failed and even got a little frustrated.

“I may have had a good night…” Cox captioned the video. “But could my friend BE any cuter?”

Cox and Aniston starred together on “Friends” between 1994 and 2004.