Courteney Cox Dominates Jennifer Aniston In Playful Game Of Pool

By Aynslee Darmon.

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. Photo: CPImages
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. Photo: CPImages

Looks like Monica Geller is back to her competitive ways.

Courteney Cox and former “Friends” co-star Jennifer Aniston got together recently and played a fun game of pool.

In an adorable clip shared on Cox’s Instagram, the longtime pals competed against each other and Cox killed the game.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Is Returning For ‘Scream 5’

With “Hamilton”‘s “My Shot” playing in the background, Cox sunk every one of her shots.

View this post on Instagram

I may have had a good night…but could my friend BE any cuter?

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow Have A ‘Friends’ Reunion To Encourage Fans To Vote

But Aniston didn’t do so well.

Following Cox’s impressive run, Aniston tried her hand and epically failed and even got a little frustrated.

“I may have had a good night…” Cox captioned the video. “But could my friend BE any cuter?”

Cox and Aniston starred together on “Friends” between 1994 and 2004.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP