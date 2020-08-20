Kelly Osbourne Details The Gastric Sleeve Surgery She Had 2 Years Ago

Kelly Osbourne has opened up about her 85 pound weight loss and how she achieved it.

Speaking with the “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” podcast, Osbourne said she underwent gastric sleeve surgery along with healthy eating and exercise.

“I had really bad TMJ. One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier. That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything,” she said. “I found out It’s called buckle fat. It changed everything on my face! How the f**k did I not know about this sooner?”

Osbourne said she also has been working out for two years in an attempt to get healthy and “figuring out if I wanted to be in this industry, figuring out if I was even capable of even losing this weight.”

“I woke up one day and I was all over the newspapers and sites. I had literally hundreds of text messages. I got asked out seven times in one day. I said no thanks to every single one of them,” she added. “I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s**t. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

The former reality star and television host then explained the difference between gastric bypass and gastric sleeve.

“If you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that,” Osbourne said.

“I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it. What people don’t realize is it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving, and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me. I was sober before, it did help, I don’t crave alcohol at all anymore. All it is is a push in the right direction. It doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix.”

Things weren’t always great, Osbourne also addressed hitting rock bottom after her “Fashion Police” co-host Joan Rivers died in 2014.

“It’s still hard for me to even talk about it. She was my family; she was my mentor. When that ended and ‘Fashion Police’ stopped, I was like, ‘What am I? It was my identity?’ I felt destroyed,” Osbourne said. “I hated myself in every way. I remember I picked up the phone August 8, 2017, and called my brother and I said ‘I’m done, I need some help, can you come to get me? I don’t want to be a fat drunk loser anymore; I want to be a skinny winner.’ I was ready to work on myself and I did it.”