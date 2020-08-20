Ben Affleck To Reprise Batman Role In Upcoming ‘Flash’ Movie

Ben Affleck is set to don the Batman suit one final time.

The actor, 48, will return as Batman for the upcoming “Flash” movie in a cameo role.

Andy Muschietti’s “The Flash” will star Ezra Miller in the title role, reprising the part from 2017 “Justice League”.

“He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before,” Muschietti tells Vanity Fair. “It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

The movie will also feature the return of another fellow former Batman, Michael Keaton. The actor originally starred as the Dark Knight in the 1989 Tim Burton film.

Affleck was originally set to star in Matt Reeves’ upcoming adaptation, “The Batman”, before stepping down and passing the torch to Robert Pattinson.

“The Flash” is scheduled to premiere June 3, 2022.