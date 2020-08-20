Jesse Metcalfe Praises Former Co-Star Eva Longoria’s DNC Role: ‘Really Impressive’

Jesse Metcalfe has high praise for former “Desperate Housewives” co-star Eva Longoria on how she’s used her voice and platform beyond just Hollywood.

“I’m so impressed and proud of Eva for using her voice to the best of her ability. She gets behind a lot of amazing causes, and it’s just really impressive,” Metcalfe told ET Canada.

Longoria, a longstanding immigration activist, moderated night one of the U.S. Democratic National Convention. The co-founder of the Latino Victory Fund advocated for the progress a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Administration would bring to the country as she introduced the night’s speakers including former First Lady Michelle Obama, New York governor Andrew Cuomo and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

Metcalfe was aware of the accolades Longoria was receiving across social media, but declined to publicly speak in depth on politics himself.

“I try to stay clear of politics just because it’s very polarizing,” Metcalfe said. “I also don’t necessarily think it’s the best way to change the world. I think the entire system needs a major overhaul, but I really admire and respect her for putting herself out there.”

Metcalfe is now preparing to star in an EFO Productions’ action movie “Hard Kill” about a team of mercenaries racing the clock to stop a world-changing computer program from being triggered. Metcalfe co-stars alongside Bruce Willis and WWE’s Natalie Eva Marie.

“Hard Kill” will be available on demand and digital on August 25th.