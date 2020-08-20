Taylor Swift Pays For 18-Year-Old’s College Tuition

Taylor Swift is making a generous donation to a young fan with big college dreams.

The singer, 30, stubbled upon Vitoria Mario’s GoFundMe page hoping to raise money for her college tuition and decided to pay for it all.

“I am a young Black 18 year old with a dream,” Mario explained in the page’s description. “I have received a conditional offer to study Mathematics (MMath) at the prestigious University of Warwick… However, I am still in a position of uncertainty as I may not be able to attend university due to my circumstances.”

She continued, “I have lived in the U.K. for 4 years now, after migrating from Portugal to live with family in Tottenham. The socio-economic barriers of not being eligible for maintenance loans/grants is due not only to not having ‘Home’ status, but also because my family are low income, and unable to help me self-fund through university. Sadly, my father has passed away, and my mother remains in Portugal.”

So Swift decided to pay it all – £23,373, or more than $30,000, to go towards her tuition fees.

“Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality,” Swift wrote to her fan. “I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor.”