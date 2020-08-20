Chrissy Teigen Hits Back At Troll Who Called Her Craving Cookware ‘Junk’

Chrissy Teigen has no time for trolls.

The 34-year-old stunner was chatting with fans on Instagram about her Cravings cookware line this week when she took a moment and called out a naysayer.

It all started when one fan complimented Teigen’s Cravings knife, calling it the “best” one she has ever owned.

RELATED: John Legend Reveals Third Pregnancy With Chrissy Teigen Was A ‘Little Quarantine Surprise’

After thanking the fan for the compliment, she replied: “Oh my that is very kind. I agree! I use it all day every day. I call it my tomato baby.”

But it was a troll that caused Teigen to clap back.

“Ugh, more celebrities selling China-made junk to the masses,” he wrote. “We don’t need anymore junk.”

It isn’t “china junk” but okay. Don’t buy more junk! I’m not responsible for your junk buying. Buy stuff you love. https://t.co/LthYH0wflY — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2020

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Was ‘Terrified’ When She Discovered She Was Pregnant When She Had Her Breast Implants Removed

In a quick-witted response, Teigen wrote: “It isn’t ‘china junk’ but okay. Don’t buy more junk! I’m not responsible for your junk buying. Buy stuff you love.”

For more of Teigen’s epic clap back, check out the gallery below: