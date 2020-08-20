John Legend And Chrissy Teigen List Their Stunning Beverly Hills Family Home

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have listed their gorgeous family home.

Listed through Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $23.95M, the Beverly Hills home is stunning with magnificent spaces and intimate design in every room.

The 33-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with canyon views and a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen –the Legend home has it all.

Photo: Anthony Barcelo

Photo: Anthony Barcelo

Photo: Anthony Barcelo

Photo: Anthony Barcelo

Even the impressive backyard is jaw-dropping, while all seven bedrooms have their own balconies overlooking the pool, the outside features a heated saltwater pool and jacuzzi, canyon views, a wood-burning oven, a chef’s grill and a giant pergola.

Photo: Anthony Barcelo

Take a virtual tour of the home below: