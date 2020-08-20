Luke Bryan Cracks Up Reading Thirst Tweets About Himself

Luke Bryan appears in a new BuzzFeed video to read thirst tweets that fans have written about him, and warns that “they might be nasty.”

He was not wrong. Following a few tweets that complimented his toned thighs and his ability to make a fan “bite my lip and moan,” he came to one that read, “Luke Bryan can pelvic thrust my face all day.”

“Some of my fans maybe need to go to church,” he quipped.

This was followed by more than one comment about the magnificence of his butt in a pair of tight jeans, along with another asking him to “choke me out with his thighs Black Widow style.”

“BuzzFeed is scandalous!” Bryan declared, admitting, “My thighs seem to be the subject of a lot of sexual fantasies. Thank you guys for that, and through all this let’s still remember I do have music.”

Other highlights included the “American Idol” judge cracking up at a comment about his ability to make underwear disappear, and one word in particular that sent him scrambling to Google.

The video can be watched in its entirety above.