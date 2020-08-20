Demi Lovato Asks For Justice For Breonna Taylor On 28th Birthday

Demi Lovato wants one thing for her birthday, justice for Breonna Taylor.

The singer, who turned 28 on Aug. 20, took to Twitter asking for action in the fight for justice for Taylor. Taylor was a Black woman killed by Louisville, Ky., police officers in March while she was sleeping in her own home.

“I’m so lucky to be here today and to have made it to my 28th birthday,” she captioned a note. “Join me in taking a stand for Breonna Taylor. #BlackLivesMatter.”

“Today is my 28th birthday… a birthday that Breonna Taylor will never have the opportunity to experience,” she said in the rest of her post. “No matter how big or small you think your impact may be, if we all stand together we can help bring justice for Breonna Taylor.”

The three officers involved in Taylor’s killing, Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, have been placed on administrative reassignment but have not been criminally charged.