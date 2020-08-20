De Niro, Pacino & More In Talks For Lady Gaga ‘Gucci’ Movie

Some big names are currently in talks for “Gucci”, Ridley Scott’s upcoming biopic about the assassination of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci. Lady Gaga has already signed on to play Patrizia Reggiani, Gucci’s ex-wife, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating the murder.

According to a report in Deadline, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney all are in talks to join the project.

The film has some rich source material to mine. Maurizio Gucci — grandson of the fashion brand’s founder Guggio Gucci — had two daughters with Reggiani before leaving her for another woman. While the Italian press depicted her as a woman scorned, dubbing her “Black Widow” during the trial, her daughters contended that her actions were the result of a brain tumour she’d had removed.

After her conviction, she ended up serving 18 years of a 29-year prison sentence; she was released in 2016.

As Deadline notes, it may be awhile before “Gucci” makes it to the screen; Scott still needs to complete filming on his current project, “The Last Duel”, which was forced to halt production due to the pandemic.

“Gucci” will mark Gaga’s second major film role, following 2018’s “A Star Is Born”.