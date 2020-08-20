Katy Perry Refuses To Look At Her Instagram And Twitter Comments

Katy Perry is getting real about some of the negativity on social media.

During an interview with Apple Music, the singer admitted, “you don’t want to read my Twitter comments.”

“Take any female performer and you hear about it every single day. You want to read Twitter comments? Somebody want to take my account and read my Twitter comments? No, you don’t,” she explained.

Adding, “You don’t because it’s all about who’s better than who, who’s skinnier than who, who sold more number ones than who, who’s doing better this year than who, who made this much more. It’s like, ‘Okay. Well, what about just liking the music?’ Why is it about…why? I am competitive, but I’m not competitive with women. No, no, no, no. I’m competitive in that I want to succeed.”

But just because Perry is competitive, doesn’t mean she wants other females in the music industry to fail.

“I care about my art and I hope that it reaches. That’s how I’m competitive, but I actually truly want every single female in the industry to feel supported and loved. And feel they can speak their truth and deliver their message, no matter how many of us women are in the industry,” Perry said. “I mean time and time again, I want to hire more women than men. I want to give them…I want to support them, because I know what it feels to just be in a room of all of my female peers and go, ‘Do you like me? I really want to like you, I want to talk to you. I know we’re going through the same exact thing. We’re literally going through the same exact thing.”

She added, “Can we talk about this? There’s only five other people in the world that are going through this and you’re in the same room. Can we please just have some f**king wine and talk about how hard this is?”