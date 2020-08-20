Production Resumes On ‘The Masked Singer’ With A Big New Twist Added For Season 4

“The Masked Singer” is back in production, and this time out it’s not just the singers who’ll be wearing masks.

The Fox hit is one of the few network television shows that will be returning with new episodes in the fall due to the pandemic-related production shutdown of most film and TV projects, and Deadline reports that COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

These include regularly taking temperatures, social distancing and PPE, while the network is said to be “working closely with local and state officials, including the Health Department, as well as the unions on protocols to make sure that the production environment is as safe as possible.”

In addition, another big twist added to the season is the addition of fan voting, with viewers offered the opportunity “to influence the outcome of the show.”

Viewers, Deadline reports, can vote for their favourites “as part of a virtual audience,” and “will help determine who goes through.”

Back in May, “Masked Singer” exec producer Craig Plestis told Deadline that he wanted to make the already-wacky show even crazier when it returns.

“I want to increase the bonkers level and keep the production values up,” he said. “There are things that you’re going to see in [the new season] that you haven’t seen anywhere else, not only here but anywhere in the globe.”

No premiere date has yet been announced, but Fox is promising the fourth season of “The Masked Singer” will debut in fall 2020.